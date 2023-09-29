BBL to host magazine, puzzle swap

BROOKVILLE — There will be a magazine and puzzle swap at the Brookville Branch Library from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Patrons can drop in at anytime during the day to see what’s up for grabs. This recurring event takes place on the first Saturday of every month in the library’s Quiet Reading Room.

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new magazines for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event.

Some of the periodicals ready for the swap include People, Smithsonian, Quilters, Sports Illustrated, Guns, Good Housekeeping, Better Homes and Gardens and children’s magazines including Highlights, Ranger Rick and Sports Illustrated for Kids.

Registration is not required. The branch is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.