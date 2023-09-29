Lewisburg donates fire truck to CTC Firefighter/EMS Program

The MVCTC Firefighter/EMS Class of 2025 and Lewisburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Bryan Sowers are pictured with the fire engine donated by the Village of Lewisburg.

ENGLEWOOD — The Village of Lewisburg recently donated a 1989 firetruck to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Firefighter/EMS Program.

The FMC pumper / tanker built on a spartan holds 1,200 gallons of water and is capable of pumping 1500 gallons per minute. The Village of Lewisburg donated the truck at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

MVCTC Firefighter/EMS Instructor Captain John Shaw, shared, “The donation is greatly appreciated. The truck will be used around campus and at our live fire drills to support the firefighter program. This truck in particular will help us to teach tanker operations, which is used in rural communities and areas without hydrants.”

Students in the MVCTC Junior Firefighter/EMS Class include Trevor Beck (Valley View), Benjamin Bentz (Huber Heights), Stuart Brown (Tri-Village), Isabella Cantrell (New Lebanon), Abigail Dodge (Huber Heights), Aiden Flint (Valley View), Kiersten Fornshell (Miamisburg), Madelyn Gibbs (Preble Shawnee), Ty Hoover (Tipp City), Jacob Ingram (New Lebanon), Jayden Jackson (Brookville), Justin Kemen (Huber Heights), Caroline Klawon (Eaton), Isaiah Lane (Vandalia-Butler), Kaleb Martin (Tri-Village), Gabriel Myers (Vandalia-Butler), Cheyanne Nelson (Vandalia-Butler), Jason Pierron (Vandalia-Butler), Jason Schaaf (Brookville), Alexus Smythe (Preble Shawnee), Hope Strawser (Tri-County North), Matthew Thoma Holt (Arcanum-Butler), Clark Wintrow (Miami East), and Austin Workman (Miami East.)

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.