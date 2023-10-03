Local author to discuss urban legends at BBL

BROOKVILLE — Local author, Sara Kaushal, will present “Behind Urban Legends” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Brookville Branch Library.

According to Britannica.com, “Urban legend, also called urban myth, contemporary legend, or modern legend, in folklore, is a story about an unusual or humorous event that many people believe to be true but that is not true.” Urban legends, previously told by word of mouth, are now most commonly posted on social and digital media, talked about on numerous podcasts and can be found in many forms of print media.

This program given by Kaushal will explore common ghost stories, urban legends, monsters, and cryptids (animals that have been claimed to exist but not proven to exist such as Bigfoot, Mothman and Nessie). She’ll discuss (sometimes-semi) logical explanations for many of the stories.

Kaushal’s newest book is called “Dayton Ghosts and Legends,” in the Haunted America series and was just released this past August. She also authored, “Murder & Mayhem in the Miami Valley,” published in 2021. Both books will be available to buy and be signed by the author.

She is a Dayton native and host of the Dayton Unknown blog.

Register online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library. The branch is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.