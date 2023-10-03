PCAA holding ‘Little Pig’ contest

Preble Arts recently unveiled its “Little Pig” Project, a unique adventure combining the thrill of a scavenger hunt with an interactive art installation. Preble Arts recently unveiled its “Little Pig” Project, a unique adventure combining the thrill of a scavenger hunt with an interactive art installation. Preble Arts recently unveiled its “Little Pig” Project, a unique adventure combining the thrill of a scavenger hunt with an interactive art installation.

EATON — Get ready to squeal with excitement as Preble Arts unveils the thrilling and captivating “Little Pig” Project!

Immerse yourself in a unique adventure that combines the thrill of a scavenger hunt with an interactive art installation.

Each year, talented local artists will hand-make a variety of charming clay piglets, at the approximate size of a baseball. The “Little Pig” Project will attract young and old pig “pursooeers,” pulling them to embark on a quest to discover the 40 hidden piglets that will be scattered throughout Preble County’s public parks and landmarks.

Each little pig is a work of art, signed, dated, and numbered, making them truly one-of-a-kind treasures. From May 1 to Aug. 1, these beautiful sculptures will be hidden within a few feet of well maintained park trails, or in other public landmarks in Preble County. For this introductory year, all pigs were in place by Aug. 30.

Found a piggy… now what? Well, besides giving it a forever home, you will register it with Preble Arts either online or in the Preble Arts building to claim your finders-keepers reward.

Each little pig has been sponsored by a supporter of the Arts. A reward of the supporter’s choice will be yours. Each pig will hold instructions on how to register. One pig per person, per year.

Want to support this hog-wild project by sponsoring a pig? Call 937-456-3999 or email [email protected].