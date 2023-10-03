Senior edition

As a caregiver, you know all too well how day-to-day tasks can take a toll. In order to properly take care of your loved one, you must take care of yourself first. If your own cup is not full, it can be impossible to place love, compassion, care and energy into anyone else’s cup.

Join the Preble County Council of Aging and the Good Stuff Foundation for a free, in-person, small group caregiver workshop series, Care for the Caregiver taking place at Preble County Council on Aging, Tuesdays in October, (10, 17, 24 and 31) from 2-3 p.m.

Session 1 — Tuesday, Oct. 10: Just Breathe by Tyeis Baker-Baumann, certified Yoga Teacher, Balance Energy Practitioner, specializing in breathing practices.

Simple breathing techniques can help manage stress and anxiety as well as making the body and mind feel more relaxed.

Session 2 — Tuesday, Oct. 17: Sounds of Stress Relief by Michelle Hickman, Certified Elemental Reflexology and certified in Total Sensory Integration.

Sounds/frequencies can interfere with the natural cycles of our nervous system. Participants will make a musical instrument out of common items found in the home and learn to take a break from the noise.

Session 3 — Tuesday, Oct. 24: The Healing Power of Touch by Shelly Acker, licensed massage therapist and certified Body-Mind Coach.

Acker will demonstrate different self-massage techniques to help you connect and listen to your body to provide relaxation and relief of tense muscles for you and your loved ones.

Session 4 — Tuesday, Oct. 31: Putting It All Together by Baker-Baumann, Hickman, Acker

The final session will put all the ideas and practices together and will be devoted to additional practice sessions, brainstorming and answering questions. Registration is requested at 937-456-4947, but not required. By registering you are securing your space to attend the workshop. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity available in your community. We hope you are able to attend.

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. If you are already a member, don’t forget that memberships are valid January 1st through December 31st and you will need to renew soon for 2024. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected].