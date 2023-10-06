Blazers conclude season with trip to districts

SPRINGBORO — The National Trail boys golf team traveled to Heatherwoode Golf Club to take part in the Southwest District tournament and came away in 5th place finish on Monday, Oct. 2.

The top two teams advanced to state, and the team finished well — only 12 strokes behind with a 341.

Cincinnati Seven Hills won the district title, shooting a 310. Russia was second with a 329. Newton was third (336) and Cincinnait Country Day was fourth (339).

According to Trail coach Ramon Rutan, this is the third year in a row the Blazers have reached the district level.

“Each year the team has gotten closer and closer to advancing,” Rutan said.

The Blazers were led by sophomore Kellen Laird who finished with a 76. His score was good enough to tie for the second spot to advance individually to state. This put him in a playoff with two other golfers which he did not advance through.

Junior Nick Brubaker shot an 80 to come in second on the team. Junior Riley Littrell followed with a 91. Senior Fletcher Davies and junior Justin Turner shot matching 94s to round out the scoring.

“This rounds out a tremendous season that saw many team and individual records tied or broken,” Rutan said.

The team set or tied several records including, individual 18 hole low score was tied, the team 18 hole low score was broken, and the most wins in a season was set this year.

“There is a lot to be proud of,” Rutan said.