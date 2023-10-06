SPORTS ROUNDUP

Lady Devils soccer

falls to Oakwood

OAKWOOD – Molly Leubke scored Brookville’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss Sept. 28 at Oakwood. The Jills got goals by Kate Makkas and Josie Russell to secure the victory.

Goalkeeper Sara Carr made nine saves for the Lady Devils.

Brookville soccer

loses to Oakwood

BROOKVILLE – Collin MacDonald netted a pair of goals and Colin Beck one to help lead Oakwood to a 3-1 victory Sept. 28 over Brookville. Roman Whorton scored the Blue Devils only goal.

Goalkeeper Ayden Cowens made six saves while surrendering three goals to the Lumberjacks. Oakwood goalie Luke Ruetschle made 10 saves to limit Brookville to one goal.

T’bolts soccer

loses to ‘Creek

BEAVRCREEK – The Thunderbolts varsity soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss Tuesday at Beavercreek. Goalkeeper Ryland Wamsley made five saves to earn the shutout.

Beavers’ goals came from Jacob Hagley and Noah Trimmer with an assist by Dawson Auer.

Lady Bolts soccer

loses four straight

CLAYTON – With a 5-0 loss Monday to Troy and a 3-0 loss Wednesday to Beavercreek, the Northmont girls soccer team saw its losing streak reach four straight.

Danielle Duff and Chloe Fecher each scored a pair of goals and Addilynn Buschur had one to power Troy to victory. Goalkeeper Abbie Fleenor rebuffed 12 Northmont shots to secure the shutout.

Wednesday night Layla Reeves scored two goals and Amelia Wamsley had one to power Beavercreek to a 3-0 win. Emily Adams made two saves to preserve the shutout victory.