Sectional tournaments begin next week

MONTGOMERY & PREBLE COUNTIES — The postseason for boys’ and girls’ soccer and volleyball will begin next week.

Area teams learned their paths to the state tournament on Sunday, Oct. 8 and had a little more than a week to prepare for their upcoming opponents while also wrapping up the regular season.

In boys’ soccer, Northmont earned the No. 4 seed in the Division I North 3 sectional. The Thunderbolts will host No. 11 Miamisburg on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The winner advances to the sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 21 to play No. 9 Monroe. Northmont will host the game if they defeat Miamisburg.

In Division II, Eaton is the No. 7 seed in the Central 2 bracket. The Eagles have a bye into the sectional final. They will play either No. 1 Oakwood or No. 12 Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 21. Eaton will travel to Oakwood if the Lumberjacks beat Franklin or will host if the Wildcats pull off the upset.

Brookville is the No. 4 seed in the North 2 sectional and will host No. 9 Greenon on Tuesday, Oct. 17. If the Blue Devils win, they will host either No. 5 Kenton Ridge or No. 8 Indian Lake in the sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 21.

In Division III, No. 12 Preble Shawnee will host No. 14 Tri-County North in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the North 1 sectional. The winner will advance to the sectional final to play either No. 1 Troy Christian or No. 22 Stivers on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Shawnee/North winner will travel to TC but would host Stivers if the Tigers pull off the upset.

In girls’ soccer, Northmont is the No. 10 seed in the North 2 sectional and will host No. 12 Fairborn on Monday, Oct. 16. The winner will advance to the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 19 to play either No. 8 Miamisburg or No. 17 Stivers. Miamisburg will host the second-round game if they beat Stivers.

In Division II, Eaton, having its best season in more than a decade, is the No. 8 seed and will travel to No. 7 Bishop Fenwick for its opening round game on Monday, Oct. 16. The winner will host Franklin in the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In Division III, No. 16 Tri-County North will open at No. 7 Botkins on Monday, Oct. 16. The winner will travel to Anna on Thursday, Oct. 19 for the sectional final in the North 1 sectional.

Also in the North 1 sectional, Brookville, the No. 11 seed will play at No. 6 Miami East in the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In the North 2 sectional, Twin Valley South is the No. 15 seed and will play at No. 10 Dayton Christian in the first round on Monday, Oct. 16. The winner will play Newton in the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 19. If South wins its opener, the Panthers will travel to Newton.

In the North 3 sectional, No. 13 Preble Shawnee opens postseason play at No. 8 Milton-Union on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the sectional final.

In volleyball, No. 9 seed Northmont received a bye into the Centerville North 2 sectional final and will play the winner of No. 7 Wayne or No. 15 Xenia on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

In Division II, Eaton is the No. 4 seed in the Lebanon 2 sectional and will play No. 12 Franklin on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. against either No. 3 Valle View or No. 13 Clinton Massie.

In Division III, Brookville is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 16 Springfield Shawnee on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brookville North 1 sectional. The winner will meet either No. 9 Miami East or No. 10 Greeneview in the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 Tri-County North will take on top-seeded West Liberty-Salem in the first round of the Brookville North 2 sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Preble Shawnee is the No. 7 seed in the Brookville North 2 sectional. The WOAC champion Arrows will take on No. 11 Dayton Christian at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The winner will play the TCN/WL-S winner on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

In Division IV, Twin Valley South is the No. 20 seed and will meet up with No. 6 Lehman Catholic on Monday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. in the Arcanum North 1 sectional.

In the Arcanum North 2 sectional, National Trail is the No. 17 seed and will battle with No. 8 Southeastern in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all sectional and district tournament games will be sold online through HomeTown Ticketing at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Admission for all sectional and district tournaments are: • Student (6 years old +) – $5 • Adults – $8 • Children under the age of five (5) are provided complimentary admission • A $10 cash at the gate option will be offered at all High School sites.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.