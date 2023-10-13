17 BHS seniors create ‘Path of Pages’

One of the story boards created by Brookville High School seniors is located on the walkway near the Castle Playground in Golden Gate Park. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Seventeen Brookville High School seniors were busy on Sunday, Oct. 8, placing their projects around the community.

The seniors are members of Brookville teacher Hailee Loughman’s IMPACT (I make a Positive, Authentic Contribution Today) class.

Their projects consisted of placing story books at five locations in the Brookville area.

The title of the project is “Brookville’s Path of Pages.”

“For this project, students were divided into five different groups and tasked with creating their own story book trail for the community to enjoy,” Loughman explained.

“The students did everything on their own from picking out the book, contacting local businesses for fundraising and calling the city authorities seeking permission,” Loughman continued.

The five books featured are:

• “If You Give a Pig a Pancake” – Laura Numeroff

• “Wilford Gordon McDonald Partidge” – by Mem Fox

• “ A Park Connects Us” – Sarah Nelson

• “The Giving Tree” – Shel Silverstein

• “The Word Connector” – Peter H. Reynolds

The location of the story books are:

• Golden Gate Park, 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road (near the Castle Playground-author Sarah Nelson)

• Dull Woods Park, a Montgomery County Five Rivers Metro Park off National Road (US 40) in Clay Township (parking address is 8199 Cole St.-author Shel Silverstein)

• Powell Park, 476 Mulberry St. (next to the Wolf Creek bike trail-author Peter H. Reynolds)

• Ward Park (217 S. Wolf Creek St.- author Laura Numeroff)

• Brookhaven Retirement Community, 1 Country Lane (around the front pond-authorMem Fox)

Loughman noted IMPACT “is a senior class that focuses on leadership and soft skills needed to be successful for their future.”

Loughman said the IMPACT class is technically an elective course.

“Students have the choice of either taking a semester of IMPACT and then a semester of IMPACT personal economics or a full year of just Personal Economics, which is a totally different class taught by a different teacher,” Loughman said.

Loughman said the 17 students in IMPACT had the choice to take the class, “knowing they would make an impact on their community, school and others around them.”

“The students have worked hard on this project and are ready to share it with the community,” Loughman said.

The story boards will be up through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].