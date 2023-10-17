Brookville police to host ‘Ghostly Night Out’

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department will hold its 2023 “Ghostly Night Out” event Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Golden Gate Park located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

The annual event will feature hayrides, bounce houses, face painting and pumpkin decorating.

There will also be special appearances by the 501st Star War Legion, animals from the Wild Hearts African Farm and petting zoo, located in Lewisburg, and Marvel Comic Book avenger Captain Marvel.

Police Chief Doug Jerome noted the haunted forest will appear that night for those brave enough to venture through it.

Jerome said there will be a disc jockey who will play music during the event.

Jerome also noted several neighboring police departments will be there to hand out treats as part of their “Trunk or Treats” program.

In addition to candy, the event will have hot dogs, potato chips and drinks.

