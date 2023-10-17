PC voters to see several ballot issues

PREBLE COUNTY — More than 20 ballot issues will be placed before voters across Preble County in the Tuesday, Nov. 7, general election, including two statewide and one countywide issue.

Statewide issues

Issue 1 is “A Self-Executing Amendment Relating to Abortion and Other Reproductive Decisions” according to the official ballot language. The proposed constitutional amendment proposed by initiative petition would “enact Section 22 of Article I of the Constitution of the State of Ohio. The proposed amendment would:

• Establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

• Create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person with receiving reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

• Prohibit the State from directly or indirectly burdening, penalizing, or prohibiting abortion before an unborn child is determined to be viable, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means;

• Grant a pregnant woman’s treating physician the authority to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether an unborn child is viable;

• Only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn child is determined by a pregnant woman’s treating physician to be viable and only if the physician does not consider the abortion necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health; and

• Always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if, in the treating physician’s determination, the abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health.

If passed, the amendment will become effective 30 days after the election. A majority yes vote is necessary for the amendment to pass.

Issue 2 is a measure to “To Commercialize, Regulate, Legalize, and Tax the Adult Use of Cannabis.” This proposed law, proposed by initiative petition, would “enact Chapter 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code Issue 2 to “enact Chapter 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code, which would:

• Define adult use cannabis to mean marijuana as defined in Section 3719.01 of the Revised Code and establish the Division of Cannabis Control (the “Division”) within the Department of Commerce;

• Authorize the Division to regulate, investigate, and penalize adult use cannabis operators, adult use testing laboratories, and individuals required to be licensed;

• Legalize and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home grow, and use of cannabis by adults at least twenty-one years of age;

• Create additional protections for individuals who engage in permitted adult use cannabis conduct;

• Establish the cannabis social equity and jobs program and require the Department of Development to certify program applicants based on social and economic disadvantage;

• Define “social disadvantage” to include membership in a racial or ethnic minority group, disability status, gender, or long-term residence in an area of high unemployment;

• Shield certain confidential information from disclosure to the public, including but not limited to any information reported to or collected by the Division that identifies or would tend to identify any adult use cannabis consumer and prohibit the Department of Development from releasing certain application information as public records;

• Require the Division to provide preferential treatment to applicants who have qualified for the cannabis social equity and jobs program based on social disadvantage when issuing level III adult use cannabis cultivator licenses and dispensary licenses;

• Prohibit certain local government entities from limiting specific research, levying a tax or charge on adult use operations, their owner, or their property not generally charged on other business, and prohibit certain local government entities from prohibiting or limiting adult use cannabis home grow or prohibiting or restricting an activity authorized by the proposed law;

• Authorize a landlord or an employer to prohibit the adult use of cannabis in certain circumstances, and prohibit the operation of a motor vehicle while using or under the influence of adult use cannabis and from using any other combustible adult use cannabis while a passenger in a motor vehicle;

• Limit criminal liability for certain financial institutions that provide financial services to any lawful adult use cannabis operator or testing laboratory licensed under the proposed law;

• Require the Division to enter into an agreement with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to create a program for cannabis addiction services;

• Provide for the creation of five funds in the state treasury: the adult use tax fund; the cannabis social equity and jobs fund; the host community cannabis fund; the substance abuse and addiction fund, and the division of cannabis control and tax commissioner fund; and

• Provide for taxation of 10 percent on the sale of adult use cannabis by dispensaries in addition to usual sales taxes and require that all monies collected from the 10 percent tax levied to be deposited into the adult use tax fund and quarterly distributed as follows: 36 percent to the cannabis social equity and jobs fund; 36 percent to the host community cannabis facilities fund; 25 percent to the substance abuse and addiction fund; and three percent to the division of cannabis control and tax commission fund.

If passed, the law will become effective 30 days after the election. A majority yes vote is necessary for the law to pass.

Countywide issue

Issue 13 is a proposed tax levy (replacement and decrease) for Preble County General Health District. This is “a replacement of a portion of an existing levy, being a reduction of 0.05 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Preble County for the purpose of health programs of the General Health District that the county auditor estimates will collect $245,420 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.25 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $9 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.”

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Precinct-specific issues

Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Harrison Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Harrison Township for the purpose of cemetery operations that the county auditor estimates will collect $24,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.4 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $6 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 4: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Harrison Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Harrison Township for the purpose of road improvements that the county auditor estimates will collect $41,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $17 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 5: Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase) Jackson Township

A replacement of 1 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 0.5 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairing roads that the county auditor estimates will collect $51,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $53 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 6: Proposed Resolution Electric Aggregation Twin Township

Shall Twin Township have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located within the unincorporated areas of the Township, and for that purpose, enter into services agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of electricity, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt-out? A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Washington Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Washington Township for the purpose of road maintenance that the county auditor estimates will collect $22,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $13 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Washington Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Washington Township for the purpose of road maintenance that the county auditor estimates will collect $47,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $27 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing 2024, first due in 2025. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 9: Proposed Resolution Electric Aggregation Washington Township

Shall Washington Township have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located in the unincorporated areas of the Township, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of electricity, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt-out? A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 10: Proposed Income Tax (Renewal) Tri-County North Local School District Preble, Montgomery and Darke Counties

Shall an annual income tax of 1 per cent on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district be imposed by the Tri-County North Local School District, to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2024, for 5 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, for the purpose of current expenses? A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 11: Proposed Income Tax (Renewal) Twin Valley Community Local School District

Shall an annual income tax of 0.75 per cent on the School District income of individuals and of estates be imposed by the Twin Valley Community Local School District, to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2023, for 5 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, for the purpose of current expenses A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 12: Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Camden-Somers Township Fire/Rescue Joint Fire District

A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Camden-Somers Township Fire/Rescue Joint Fire District for the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $361,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 5.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $193 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 14: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Eldorado

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Eldorado for the purpose of current expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $6,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 3.04 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $25 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 15: Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Village of Gratis

An additional tax for the benefit of the Village of Gratis for the purpose of police department operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $53,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $140 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 16: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lewisburg

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lewisburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, for the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code, or for the payment of other related costs, that the county auditor estimates will collect $67,850 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.25 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $68 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 17: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of New Paris

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of New Paris for the purpose of current expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $28,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $64 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 18: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of New Paris

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of New Paris for the purpose of current expenses of the New Paris Police Department that the county auditor estimates will collect $25,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $48 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 19: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Verona Preble and Montgomery Counties

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Verona, Preble and Montgomery Counties, for the purpose of current operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $9,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $53 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 4 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 20: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Verona Preble and Montgomery Counties

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Verona, Preble and Montgomery Counties, for the purpose of current operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $9,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.9 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $54 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value for 4 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 21: Proposed Ordinance Electric Aggregation Village of West Alexandria

Shall West Alexandria Village have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located within the incorporated areas of the Village, and for that purpose, enter into services agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of electricity, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt-out? A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 22: Proposed Ordinance Gas Aggregation Village of West Alexandria

Shall West Alexandria Village have the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in the incorporated areas of the Village, and for that purpose, enter into services agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt-out? A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Issue 23: Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Village of West Manchester

A replacement tax levy for the benefit of the Village of West Manchester for the purpose of current operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $18,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 3.6 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $126 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

