North, South win; Arrows, Blazers fall

CAMDEN — With a chance to pull into a three-way tie in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference, Preble Shawnee couldn’t stop Ansonia’s running game.

The Tigers rushed for 439 yards to clinch at least a share of the WOAC title, while ending the Arrows hopes for a second title in three years.

The Tigers Keegan Weiss rushed for 358 yards on 38 carries and seven touchdowns to lead his team to a 48-20 win on Friday, Oct. 13 in front of a Senior Night crowd at Shawnee.

Shawnee fell behind 14-0 after one quarter and got within 14-6 with just under nine minutes left in the first half on a 42-yard touchdown run by Lane Lovely.

Ansonia added another scored with 1:41 left in the half for a 22-6 lead. Shawnee drove to the Tiger 5-yard line as time expired in the half.

A bad start to the second half all but ended the Arrows’ hopes of a comeback. A bad snap on a punt set the Tigers up for a score just three minutes into the second half. A blocked punt on Shawnee’s next possession led to another Tiger score and a 36-6 lead.

Lovely added a 16-yard TD run to make it a 36-14 game with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

Weiss extended the Tiger lead back to 28 with another touchdown at the 10:34 mark of the fourth quarter.

Shawnee quarterback Brody Morton then connected with Isaac Blankenship on a swing pass that went for a 63-yard touchdown to make it a 42-20 game.

The Arrows fell to 6-3 overall with the loss and 5-2 in the WOAC. Ansonia improved to 9-0 and 7-0.

Shawnee will travel to Dixie to close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 20.

Bishop leads South past Trail

WEST ALEXNADRIA – Cole Bishop rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns to lead Twin Valley South to a 27-11 win over visiting National Trail on Friday, Oct. 13.

Bishop scored on runs of 3, 55 and 1 yards.

Trail grabbed an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 12-yard TD run by Zack Creager and a successful two-point conversion.

Bishop then scored the first of his touchdowns. After a successful two-point conversion the game was tied 8-8.

The Blazers got a 22-yard field with just under a minute left in the half to take an 11-8 lead, but Bishop responded with a 55-yard scoring run with just under 30 seconds left in the half to give his team a 14-11 lead.

In the third, Cais Kingsley caught a 55-yard TD pass from Bishop to extend the South lead to 20-11.

With the win, South improved to 5-4 overall and 5-3 in the WOAC. The Panthers will travel to Tri-County North to close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 20.

For Trail, Jamison Watts passed for 110 yards and rushed for 56. Creager rushed for 62 and Chase Ruebush added 47.

Trail drops to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in the WOAC. The Blazers will host Tri-Village on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

Vanwinkle helps North snap 3-game skid

UNION CITY – Tri-County North snapped a three-game losing streak with a 38-21 win over Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Colton Vanwinkle rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries to lift the Panthers.

Vanwinkle scored on runs of 79, 34, and 79-yards.

His first score gave North a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After MV tied the game, Peyton Fannin caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Davis Brunk to put North ahead 14-7.

The Blackhawks added another score to get within 14-13, but a failed two-point conversion kept North in front.

From there, North added two more scores in the second quarter to extend its lead to 29-13. The Panthers added a safety and another Vanwinkle touchdown in the third quarter to push their lead to 38-13 before the Blackhawks added a fourth quarter score.

North improved to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the WOAC with the win.

They will host Twin Valley South on Friday.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.