Senior edition

We’ve had a whirlwind of things happening here at the Preble County Council on Aging. The biggest thing that is noticeable is the expansion of the center. It’s really coming along, and we can’t wait for it to be completed in late spring/early summer 2024. The staff is all patiently waiting to have things back in order and not feeling like we are all on top of each other or that our offices and other rooms are being used for storage. Our seniors are excited and can’t wait to have more things to do and be able to do, along with bigger spaces and have their activity space back as well. We are all excited! Keep a look on our Facebook page for updates of the expansion!

Along with the changes to the building, our Transportation Department is growing therefore it has obtained a direct phone number that will go straight to their office phones, you can reach them at 937-456-9272. They can still connect you to whoever else you need in the building, after taking care of your transportation needs. Another change is now we are using tablets in our vans instead of paper (Yay for going green.)This provides the ability to see things live and will lead to helping more people with their transportation needs. We are all still adjusting and learning this new system, so we appreciate everyone’s patience with it.

We know anything with changes and new can be frustrating, but change can be a good thing. With the changes to the building come more roles that need to be filled. We are accepting applications for every department as we grow. You can come in and fill out an application or send us your resume. Come work at a place that you’ll love but will also love you back!

We would also just like to give a big thank you to everyone that is supporting us and our seniors, whether that is through donations, telling others about all that we do, sharing our information in person or on social media, and just being excited with us and making a difference. Our mission is that we will partner with our community in assuring the best quality of life for our seniors now and into the future and our vision is to advocate and provide resources for seniors to remain healthy and independent. Thank you for helping us to continue to achieve our mission and vision!

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. If you are already a member, don’t forget that memberships are valid January 1st through December 31st and you will need to renew soon for 2024. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected].