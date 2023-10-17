Winterguard receives donation

Parents from the Eaton Winterguard program worked the ticket counter at the recent Twitty & Lynn concert, and in return, RMJG Events donated $500 to the program.

EATON — On Thursday, Oct. 5, RMJG Events hosted country artists Twitty and Lynn in concert at the Eaton High School Performing Arts Center.

Visitors from all over the country came to hear this duo share their music. Parents from the Eaton Winterguard Program worked the event, helping with the ticket counter. In exchange for their work that evening, RMJG Events donated $500 to their program from the event’s proceeds.

The Winterguard students were excited to have help with their fees. “We are so thankful for this donation. This money will help us in so many ways, but most importantly keeping the fees lower for the students,” said Eaton Winterguard Director Lisa White.