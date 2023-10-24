West Alexandria news

Pictured left to right: first runner-up Kaylee Lipps, Oktoberfest Queen Peyton Pitcox, and second runner-up Gabrielle Gartrell. Ppictured are the winners of the Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant hosted by Alpha Kappa Sorority on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Oktoberfest in Peace Park.

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jeremy Mohr, Brenda Wright, Darlene Bassler, Liam Bassler, Karen Ulrich Maalouf, Maci Arndts, Anna Beneke, Laini Ferriell, Zayne Morris, The Reverend Dan Snider, Rodney Good, Mike Ehler, Annilou Belvo, Gail Elliott, Scott Jacobs, Roxanne McKown, Kara Mackie, Tim Clinger, and Jennifer Fitzwater.

Anniversaries this week: Adam and Amanda Beneke, Mike and Abbie Steele.

Oktoberfest Queen and Court

Alpha Kappa Sorority is proud to have organized and sponsored the 2023 West Alexandria Oktoberfest Queen Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 14. AKS supplied flowers, tiara and sashes. We would like to thank Roselius Insurance and Twin Valley Bank for monetary prizes. We would also like to thank this year’s 50/50 Raffle Ticket Winner, Danielle Craft, who donated her half of the $125 raffle collection back to the philanthropic efforts of Alpha Kappa Sorority. The 2023 Oktoberfest Queen title was awarded to Peyton Pitcox. Peyton is a Senior at TVS where she is a Varsity Cheerleader, female class representative for student council, lead editor of the yearbook, is involved in the Newspaper club, SADD, the Sandwich club and her church’s youth group. She has recently been invited to apply to be considered for membership into the National Honor Society. She has been awarded Preble Co. Rotary Honors, and has earned perfect attendance. After HS, Peyton plans to enroll at Edison State to major in education and complete her degree at Indiana University East. She is well on her way to that accomplishment as a participant of Credit College Plus classes.

The first runner-up was awarded to Kaylee Lipps. Kaylee Lipps is the daughter of DeeAnn and Gary Lipps. Kaylee is a sophomore at TVS and is involved in Choir, Drama, Swimming and 4-H. She has been involved in the Invention League program where she received a national scholarship of $500 for her project. She is an avid writer and hopes to attend the Ohio State University after graduating. In her spare time, Kaylee works as an usher for the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

The second runner-up was awarded to Gabrielle Gartrell. Gabi is a Senior at Twin Valley South and a 4-year Varsity Cheerleader. Gabi plans to continue her cheer career at Heidelberg University while pursuing a nursing degree. Moreover, she wishes to enroll in the Marine Corps Reserves. She is the reigning 2023 Applefest Queen, is part of the Students Against Destructive Decisions group, a member of the Sandwich Club, and has volunteered with the TVS and Eaton Pee Wee Cheerleaders. She is the daughter of Kathy and Randy Gartrell and works at Bob Evans in her spare time.

Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant winners

The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant was hosted by Alpha Kappa Sorority on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Oktoberfest in Peace Park. All participants received a pageant t-shirt and goodie bag, as well as the opportunity to ride in the Oktoberfest parade. Winners also received a tiara for girls, or a fedora for boys, cash prizes and a sash. Special awards were also given out in several categories.

Miss and Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant Winners for 2023 are: Tiny Miss Ella Shafer, Little Miss Valyn Johnson, Mini Miss Dakleigh Myers, Young Miss Annie Jane Johnson, Young Mr. Cody Booso, Pre-Teen Miss Ellie Warrick, Pre-Teen Mr. Jace Beneke, Teen Miss Zoey Beneke, Junior Miss Kierston Foster. Special Awards are: Most Dapper Alexander Meadows, Most Festive Everly Richardson, Most Poised Dakleigh Myers, Best Overall Cody Booso, Best Personality Jace Beneke, Showstopper Zoey Beneke, and Miss Congeniality Scarlett Johnson.

AKS Fresh Nuts Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is selling fresh nuts, candied and non-candied, in varieties of Almonds, cashews, english walnuts, and pecan pieces or halves. To order, contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166 or Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

American Legion Post 322

October is Football Month. Come watch the big game from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays for free hot dogs. Sunday is free soup day, while supplies last.

Save the date for Meat Madness BINGO on Saturday, Nov. 4. Details TBA.

Sunday, Nov. 5, the SAL Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m.

Veterans Day ham and beans with cornbread is free and open to the public, with carryout available, Nov. 11, from noon-5 p.m. while supplies last.

The Giving Thanks Dinner, for Legion members only, is Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in the Canteen.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 41st annual Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 19. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083 for more information.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226 for more information.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. The hunt is open to youth, 12-17 years of age who have completed a hunter education course. Proof of certification is required. The hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant limit per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 937-533-3226, Paul Price at 937-248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO season will be Nov. 2 through March 28. There will be no BINGO Nov. 16 in order to avoid conflict with a nearby BINGO event, and no BINGO Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving. BINGO will return Nov. 30, as regularly scheduled. Doors open at 5 p.m, early bird bingo starts at 6 p.m. at 25 E Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen associations.

Library News

Every Wednesday is Storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

On Wednesdays, the reference librarian is happy to help between 1-4 p.m. for assistance with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email [email protected], or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment. If Wednesday afternoon does not work, the reference librarian is can set up other appointment dates. .

Oct. 27 is Frankenstein Friday Grab and Go Kits.

Oct. 28 is Lego Club for any school-aged child.

Penguins, Presented by Wave on Wheels

Wave on Wheels Foundation, from Newport Aquarium, is presenting live Penguins for one hour, from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive. See a live penguin up close and learn all about penguins. Registration is required for this program as a free event by the Preble County District Library. Register by contacting the West Alexandria Library at 937-839-4915 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or on Facebook at West Alexandria Branch Library.

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Twin Valley South High School Commons, 100 Education Drive. Doors open at 8 a.m., breakfast begins at 8:15 a.m., pictures with Santa begin at 9a.m. and the event ends at 10 a.m. Tickets are presale only, and must be ordered by Nov. 21. No sales at the door. Cost is $7 per breakfast ticket, $3 additional cost for a special Christmas ornament with your child’s name on it. For tickets, call or text Bevin Hager, AKS President, at 937-207-815.

Christmas in the Village Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon-4 p.m. is the Christmas in the Village Craft Show, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority. Free admission at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive, is a great way to start your Holiday shopping with arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, candies and more. A small, cash-only snack bar will be offered. Deadline for vendors to reserve a 10×10 space at $30 each is Nov. 1. Contact Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, tomato soup, cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup, pancake syrup, pork and beans and egg noodles. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m.

The women of the ELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10a.m. and Sunday evening service at 5:30 p.m.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meets Wednesdays with dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Salem Kids Harvest Party will be Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 651 N. Preble County Line Road. Parents and families are welcomed to attend for a free meal, games and hayrides.

First Communion Classes meet every Sunday in October at 12:30 p.m. First Communion will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, during worship.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Applications, with a list of qualifications, are available for the Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarships, due back to the Church Secretary’s office no later than Oct. 30. Applications can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door, or on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary, and can be mailed to 70 E. Dayton St.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.

October Special Offering goes to the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving at the Fairgrounds.