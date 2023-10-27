EverHeart Hospice presenting at Brown Memorial Public Library

LEWISBURG — EverHeart Hospice will be sharing a presentation called “Caring For Your Aging Parents” at the Brown Memorial Public Library in Lewisburg on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This session will provide information about hospice and palliative care and how these services can help oneself or a loved one in their time of need. The difference between the two services will be explained and there will be time to answer any questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, is a community-based non-profit serving the area since 1981. For more information, visit the website at everhearthospice.org or call 800-417-7535 option 6.