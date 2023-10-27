PCDL October programming announced

PREBLE COUNTY —The Preble County District Library has released the following schedule of programming and activities for the month of October:

New: Fall Storytimes

New Paris Storytime and Craft (all ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Eaton Storytimes Fall Sessions – runs through Nov. 9. Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

Family Storytime (families with kids ages 0-5): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts Are Back – All branches

Grab & Go Kits are available at all branches while supplies last.

Kids: Creeping Cat

Teens: Halloween Kandi Beaded Bracelets

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. , teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• Oct. 31: Pastel-oween

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at West Alexandria at Noon: LEGO Club

Monday, Oct. 30 at Eaton at 4:30 p.m.: LEGO Club

New: Penguins: Wave on Wheels Foundation registration begins

Do you want to get a chance to see a penguin up close? Do you want to learn all about penguins? If so, then this is the program for you! The Wave on Wheels Foundation, located at the Newport Aquarium, will be bringing a live African penguin to visit us at the library.

Seating is limited! Registration is required for this program. You can register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event.

• Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. (New Paris): St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 East Main Street, New Paris

• Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon (West Alexandria): Twin Valley South, located at 100 Educational Drive, West Alexandria

• Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. (Eaton): Eaton Branch Library, located at 301 North Barron Street, Eaton

New: Local Author Visit: Daniel Shawley – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

In honor of the spooky month of October, we will be hosting a visit from a local horror author, Daniel Shawley. Daniel Shawley resides in West Manchester, Ohio, with his wife, Kay, and their children. His genres are primarily thriller and horror. His writing style is fast-paced, gripping the reader and keeping them interested and constantly wanting more. His favorite authors and influences are Stephen King and Dean Koontz, to name a few. He is the author of The F.O.R.B.U.S. Project.

New: Teen Book Club Blue Box Exclusive

Blue Box is a free subscription box alternative for PCDL patrons in grades 6-12. Every month, an exclusive number of boxes will be assembled with a selected teen title and themed freebies. Our September Blue Box featured The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass.

Stop by the Eaton Branch to request a box. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch for a discussion. Snacks are provided.

Your Blue Box opens opportunities for both virtual and in-person programs. Each month will have a dedicated hang-out at the Eaton Library for that month’s Blue Box members– where you can discuss the monthly selection and other books you are reading or have enjoyed. Blue Box members also gain access to our private Goodreads group so you can share your thoughts online.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing the previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• October – Skulls

• November – Pumpkin Pie

• December – Holiday Tree

Genealogy Room Highlights

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble County Genealogy Room, instead!

The Preble County Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble County residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families, and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9, a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at pcroomat preblelibrary.org.

Preble County Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person in the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.