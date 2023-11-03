NT MVCTC FFA named 2023 National Chapter Finalists

NEW PARIS — Fifteen FFA chapters competing as finalists in the National Chapter Award Program moved closer last month to learning if they will be awarded top honors at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo. National Trail FFA could be named one of the top in the nation.

National FFA recently announced the top three finalists, culled from a list of 45 chapters, in the categories of Models of Excellence, Middle School Models of Excellence and National Premier Chapter.

National Trail FFA was named a “Top 3 National Premier Chapter” in Strengthening Agriculture, along with Taylorville FFA of Illinois and Bear Grass Charter FFA of North Carolina.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

The chapter was to learn if it took home top honors during the general sessions of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo, streamed live on FFA.org, Nov. 1-4.