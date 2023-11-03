Preble Players hosting auditions for holiday show

LEWISBURG — Preble Players will host audtions for its 4th Annual Holiday Happening: A Truly Special Birthday on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 N. Commerce Street, Lewisburg. Actors at all levels of experience are encouraged to audition.

A Truly Special Birthday is a look at the birth of Jesus through the modern eyes of the healthcare and social systems. “Funny, warm, and insightful, this one-act play will be part of a larger birthday party for a truly special birth,” according to Preble Players. The director is looking to cast both adults and children in the roles of: Nazareth Hospital Admission Clerk, Bethlehem Memorial Hospital Admission Clerk, Joseph, Mary, Voice of Insurance Clerk, Bus Patron 1, Bus Patron 2, Bus Patron 3, Bus Patron 4, Shep Herd (a city street person,) Angel Mariposa (must sing,) Various People (speaking and non-speaking.)

Performances will be held on Dec. 9-10 at 2 p.m. at the Joy and Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton St., Lewisburg.

For more information, email Lisa Marling at [email protected].