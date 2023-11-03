NT FFA Milk Team first in nation

NEW PARIS — National Trail MVCTC FFA’s Milk Quality Team placed first at the Dairy Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Last May the team qualified to represent Ohio at the World Dairy Expo. The team did not disappoint, placing first with 12 points separating them from the second place team.

The team consisted of Colton Daum who placed second overall, Sawyer Davies who placed 13th, Garland Weaver who placed 16th, and Aiden Rader who placed 19th out of 239 participants.

The team was coached by Larry Lokai who put countless hours in with the team and pushed them to be the best.

The team has completed their season and will now continue to study and work hard for the 2024 season.

The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter is advised by Eric and Carmen Kennel. The chapter currently has 164 members.