MVCTC BPA Hosts military veterans

Pictured, left to right (back row) Courtney Benton (Media and Video Production/Northmont,) Za’Raya Lehman (Medical Office Management/Huber Heights,) Zane Wiley (Business Ownership/Vandalia-Butler,) Avery Brewer (Media and Video Production/Miamisburg,) and Ian McConachie Computer Networking & Cybersecurity/Tri-Village.) Front row, left to right: guest speakers Mark Pride, Tom Kielbaso, Jon Koonce, and Robert Puesey. Submitted | MVCTC

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) held its second quarter meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1. This month’s meeting featured various activities, including one-minute speeches by each BPA program, a trivia game to get better acquainted with MVCTC BPA advisors, and an enlightening panel discussion with distinguished military veterans.

The afternoon’s highlight was a panel discussion featuring a group of esteemed military veterans. The panelists included:

• Tom Kielbaso — U.S. Army Combat Engineer with three years of service and an illustrious career in Program Management and Business Development Facility, holding the distinction of inventing four worldwide patents.

• Robert Puesey — U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (retired) with an impressive 30-year service record, the last five of which were stationed in the Pentagon as the Cyber Systems Career Field Manager.

• Mark Pride — U.S. Air Force Major (retired) with 25 years of service, serving as the Deputy Director of Program Control New Generation Tanker in his final position.

• Jon Koonce — U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) with a distinguished 30-year career serving as an Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Superintendent.

The panelists shared their insights on pursuing a career in the military, discussed what Veterans Day means to them, and reflected on how military life lived up to their perceptions. This invaluable discussion offered students a unique opportunity to learn firsthand from those who have served our country.

2023-2024 BPA Chapter Officers are:

• President — Avery Brewer (Media & Video Production/Miamisburg)

• Vice President — Courtney Benton (Media & Video Production/Northmont)

• Secretary — Za’Raya Lehman (Medical Office Management/Huber Heights)

• Treasurer — Nicholas Stewart (Computer Networking & Cybersecurity/Miamisburg)

• Public Relations — Ian McConachie Computer Networking & Cybersecurity/Tri-Village)

• Parliamentarian — Zane Wiley (Business Ownership/Vandalia-Butler)

• Advisors — Pat Carlisle and Zach Gueth

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a student organization dedicated to developing its members’ leadership, communication, and business skills. It provides a platform for students to explore their potential and pursue careers in business and related fields.