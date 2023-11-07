TCN to host annual Senior Citizens Luncheon

LEWISBURG — The Tri-County North Local School District’s 2023-2024 Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, at 12:30 p.m. in the Tri-County North HS/MS Cafeteria.

The luncheon is hosted by Tri-County North Schools and supported by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce.

The luncheon will be served by the TCN Cafeteria Staff and TCN FFA students. Entertainment will be provided by the music department.

All senior citizens who reside in the Tri-County North School District are invited to attend the luncheon. There is no charge but reservations must be made.

To make reservations, call Noelle Rhoades at 937-962-2671, extension 1001. Deadline for reservations will be Thursday, Nov. 30.