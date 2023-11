Church briefs

Hanging of the Greens

Everyone is invited to the 2023 “Hanging of the Greens” service at Trinity Church in Lewisburg on the first Sunday in Advent, Dec. 3. The service, which begins at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour, will be preceded by a soup and sandwich supper in the multi-purpose room from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This year’s pre-service music will be provided by local, musician Noah Back from 6:30-7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street in Lewisburg. It is directly across Ohio 503 (Commerce Street) from Tri-County North Schools. Parking is available on both the Commerce Street side and the Main Street side of the building with the multi-purpose building located on the west side. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. There is no charge but donations will be accepted to cover the costs of the evening.

Christmas concert at SCC

My Brother’s Keeper will appear in a Christmas concert at Somerville Community Church Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. My Brother’s Keeper is a Cincinnati-based bluegrass/folk band with a contemporary sound, energetic live shows, creative musicianship and positive lyrics. Fellowship and food available after the concert. The church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All are welcome, a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 937-671-7245.

Christmas Cookie Walk and Bazaar

Concord Women of Faith are sponsoring their 4th annual Christmas Cookie Walk and Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord United Methodist, 1123 S. Main St., Englewood. Holiday cookies, cupcakes, candy and other homemade goodies made by church members will be available for purchase. Handmade gift items made by local artists along with vintage jewelry will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will be distributed among several missions. Northmont “FISH” food pantry, St. Paul UMC Food Ministry Dayton, and Northmont Community Table are just a few of the local charities the Women of Faith supports.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.