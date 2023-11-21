Eaton’s Caroline Miller and Preble Shawnee’s Bella Agee battle for a rebound during the 2022-23 season. Both players are returning for their respective teams. R-H file photo

PREBLE & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — The high school girls basketball season tips off this week with a full slate of games on the docket.

Eaton is scheduled to begin its season on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Greenville. The junior varsity will tip off at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Tri-County North will host Northridge, Carlisle and Twin Valley South on Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday, only the varsity teams will play. In game one, Twin Valley South will take on Northridge at 6 p.m. In the night’s second game, North will host Carlisle.

On Friday, South will battle Carlisle at 6 p.m. with North and Northridge playing the 7:30 p.m. game.

Brookville will tip off its season on Monday, Nov. 27 with a home game against Carlisle.

Northmont will get its season underway with a trip to Carroll on Monday, Nov. 27.

National Trail will open its season on Tuesday, Nov. 28 with a home contest against Dayton Christian.

The high school boys season will tip off the first weekend of December

