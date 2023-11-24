Church briefs

‘Hotel Noel,’ ‘Majesty’ at Camden FSBC

Pastor Greg Jackson and the Camden First Southern Baptist Church invite the public to celebrate the birth of Christ this season. On Sunday, Dec. 3, in one combined 10:45 a.m. service, under the direction of Bev Garrett, the children will present “Hotel Noel.” Sunday, Dec. 10, in both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services, the Adult and Youth Choir under the direction of Marcia Sullender will present “Majesty.” Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com for more information.

Christmas concert at SCC

My Brother’s Keeper will appear in a Christmas concert at Somerville Community Church Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. My Brother’s Keeper is a Cincinnati-based bluegrass/folk band with a contemporary sound, energetic live shows, creative musicianship and positive lyrics. Fellowship and food available after the concert. The church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All are welcome, a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 937-671-7245.

Christmas Cookie Walk and Bazaar

Concord Women of Faith are sponsoring their 4th annual Christmas Cookie Walk and Bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord United Methodist, 1123 S. Main St. Englewood. Holiday cookies, cupcakes, candy and other homemade goodies made by church members will be available for purchase. Handmade gift items made by local artists along with vintage jewelry will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will be distributed among several missions. Northmont “FISH” food pantry, St. Paul UMC Food Ministry Dayton, and Northmont Community Table are just a few of the local charities the Women of Faith supports.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.