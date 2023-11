Eagle Scout builds benches at PCHS

EATON — Boy Scout Xander Prater researched designs, gathered materials, and built four new benches for his Eagle Scout project. He, along with members of Troop 78 in Eaton and his family, set the benches along the yellow trail for the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve visitors to enjoy. There are five hiking trails at PCHS totaling a little over 7 miles. The trails are open seven days a weeks from dawn until dusk.