HIT recognizes Smallwood for 6 years of service

EATON — On Friday Nov. 17, Home is the Foundation (H.I.T. Foundation) recognized New Paris Mayor Kathy Smallwood for her contributions as a volunteer board member.

Smallwood began serving as a volunteer board member in 2017. Since that time, she has completed three 2-year terms totaling six full years of continuous service and hundreds of volunteer hours.

During this time, Smallwood helped the H.I.T Foundation by serving as Treasurer of the Board, Finance Committee Chairwoman and participating on the Property Management Committee.

According to Smallwood, “serving as a board member with the HIT Foundation has been and rewarding and fulfilling experience. Through this experience, I have come to realize that having a place of shelter and safety, is not to be taken for granted. The dedication of the staff at Home is the Foundation extends to helping Preble County Residents find and keep their homes when possible. And the help given to elderly residents to remain in their homes brings blessing to those receiving help as well as the donors and volunteers all over Preble County. It’s great to see people getting together and helping others.”

Want to help make a difference in Preble County? Visit https://hitfoundation.org/volunteer-donate or contact Lindsay Watson at [email protected]

If you or someone you know is facing a housing crisis, Home Is The Foundation can be reached at 937-472-0500.