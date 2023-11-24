PC students explore their futures

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Over 125 college and career options were presented to hundreds of Preble County students during the Friday, Nov. 17, Preble County College and Career Fair, held once again at National Trail Schools. Opportunities on display included health care, hospitality, equipment maintenance, construction, electric or utility work, fire, EMS, tooling, manufacturing, ag lending companies, broadcasting, and more. Local organizations like Job and Family Services and others were also on hand to provide information on resources. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Over 125 college and career options were presented to hundreds of Preble County students during the Friday, Nov. 17, Preble County College and Career Fair, held once again at National Trail Schools. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

NEW PARIS — Over 125 college and career options were presented to hundreds of Preble County students during the Friday, Nov. 17, Preble County College and Career Fair, held once again at National Trail Schools.

National Trail’s seventh-12th grade students attend the fair, while juniors and seniors from Eaton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South high schools are bused in for the experience each year.

Since 2019, the Career Fair has also included colleges and universities. Approximately 35 colleges attended this year.

“The rest are careers, businesses, different groups looking to hire people,” NT Ag Educator Eric Kennel, who helps organize the event, said. “Some of them are staffing agencies that are out trying to recruit entry level positions. We have some very highly skilled — so the idea is in the center of the gym we have all of the colleges, so that way if a student maybe goes to Bullen Ultrasonics or to one of the other companies and they’re talking about the college engineering program they need, they can actually go in there and find the college that could offer that program for them to be able to set up on a path, getting ready for a career.”

“So space is at a premium,” Kennel said. “And it’s a good thing, — I want it to be busting out at the seams because every time we have another business or college that wants to come, it’s another opportunity. No one kid is the same in any of our buildings within the county. And I think that’s the key piece for us as we try to recruit and find companies all throughout the county, and not just the county, but beyond the county, because so many of our kids travel outside of the county for jobs.”

Opportunities on display included health care, hospitality, equipment maintenance, construction, electric or utility work, fire, EMS, tooling, manufacturing, ag lending companies, broadcasting, and more. Local organizations like Job and Family Services and others were also on hand to provide information on resources.

“Careers and workers are needed. In our society, our students need to know what jobs await them,” Kennel said. “Some kids have no idea what they want to do. But I think some kids have an idea that they don’t want to have to work one day. And I want them to understand that in a career tech program, like the ag programs, specifically. That’s what our job is. We’re trying to show them what career options there are. Not every student needs to go to college. And I am a college supporter. College is a tool in toolbox. That’s what I teach my students. I need to go to college and get a degree to be able to teach. Not every job out there needs that.”

“My brother did not go to college, and he’s a very successful person. He owns his own business. He supports a good family. And there’s lots of examples of that out there. There’s lots of businesses that need good skilled workers and people that will listen,” he continued.

“We have several students that will walk out of here today with job leads or jobs, directly related to this career fair. And we’ve seen that happen,” Kennel said.

“One of the other cool pieces just this year, as I walked around to talk to the vendors that are here — we have a lot of alumni here. So kids that were here as students walking the career fair are now coming back in their jobs or representing a college. And they’re standing in those roles. And it’s really rewarding as a teacher to see that. I look at it and I’m going, ‘Wow,’” Kennel added. “And it’s not just National Trail kids. It’s Preble County alumni when I say that, and it’s good to see them coming back. Now they’re giving back and they’re showing the value of that.”

“Manufacturing and agriculture are two big industries and Preble County. We have a lot of similar jobs. We just toured Parker Hannifin yesterday with 27 students to see the job opportunity right there at their fingertips, and the benefits that those employees get and the good atmosphere that they’re working in. If they don’t want to leave Preble County, they know that’s there. But on the flip side of that, I’m always a big supporter of going beyond where we were from. Experience some things — it makes you a better person I believe, and coming home — it makes home better when you come back sometimes.”

