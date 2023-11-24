This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Nov. 27

Will it Waffle, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12 years can make dinner at the library. We’re going to make some interesting and unusual recipes that go beyond a standard waffle. Accommodations can be made for patrons with food allergies. Contact the library in advance to discuss options.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Perler Beads, 3-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old can make the 8-bit creation of their dreams by melting plastic perler beads with a hot iron to create a cool pixelated design. All materials will be provided. Registration is not required.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Adults looking for more mystery in their life can participate in a monthly book discussion featuring mystery novels! The book they’ll be reading then discussing is “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth. Registration is available, but not required.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Perler Bead Jewelry, 3:30-5 p.m.

Kids in grades 7 through 12 can make the 8-bit creation of their dreams by melting plastic perler beads with a hot iron to create a cool pixelated design. All materials will be provided. Registration is not required.

Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Geeky Crafts: D & D Minis, 6:30-8 p.m.

Adults can visit the library and paint your very own 3D-printed mini to use for a future Dungeons & Dragons character, or any other fantasy RPG character. There’s never have enough minis!

Friday, Dec. 1

Inspired Book Pages Book Club, 10-11 a.m.

Adults who like to read books from the Inspirational Section of the library will want to join this book club. Members of the club read then meet to discuss an inspirational book. This month the group is reading “An Amish Christmas Bakery” which features one story each from Amy Clipston, Beth Wiseman, Kathleen Fuller and Kelli Irvin. Registration is available, but not required.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

All ages may visit the library’s Quiet Reading Room on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and puzzle swap. Drop in anytime that day to see what’s up for grabs!

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new mags for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event.

Magazines include those removed from the library’s collection and patron donations. Registration is not required.

Adult DIY: Felt Ornaments, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

During this program, participants will create an ornament using small pieces of felt. Please remember that this is an adult only event. All materials will be provided by the library.

