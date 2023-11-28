Reunion notices

EHS class of 1974

The Eaton High School class of 1974 has announced its 50th reunion is scheduled to take place from June 28- June 30, 2024. Classmates can expect to receive detailed information about the weekend’s events through either email or U.S. mail next month. The reunion committee is seeking assistance in locating the following classmates: Linda Brown, Merilou Corrington, Tracey Davis, David Gayhart, Marie O’Dell, Rebecca Shafer, and Tony Tuggle. If you possess any information about the whereabouts of these individuals, reach out to the committee via email at: [email protected]. For those who attended Eaton Community Schools with this class and would like to partake in the reunion festivities, get in touch with the committee via email at: [email protected].