Holiday events continue across county

PREBLE COUNTY — Holiday events continue across the county and region this weeked and next.

Lewisburg’s Christmas in the ‘Burg will kick off the Christmas season there this Friday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. The public is invited to visit the shops in the village, ride a wagon ride, and visit with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

Eaton Joint Boosters’ Annual Craft and Music Festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the school located at 600 Hillcrest Drive.. There will be crafts, musical performances from students in kindergarten-12th grade, and performances from the middle and high school bands. The day also includes a silent auction, bake sale and raffles. Concessions and spiritwear apparel will also be available for purchase.

In the Village of West Alexandria, Alpha Kappa Sorority will hold its Christmas in the Village Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon-4 p.m. at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive. Admission is free. Organizers say this is a great way to start holiday shopping with arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, candies and more. A small, cash-only snack bar will be offered.

Lewisburg jumps into the Christmas spirit on Sunday, Dec. 3, when it hosts its 19th annual Christmas Lighting of the Lights Celebration in Lewisburg Community Park on Tillman Lane. Join Santa in the Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. The parade will step off at from the Tri-County North student parking lot at 5:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m. Santa arrives at the park, for the 6 p.m. lighting ceremony. Lewisburg’s park system is decorated with over a mile of lights and displays, according to officials. Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, listen to the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and more. During the festivities, take a stroll along the walking path to enjoy the Christmas lights while listening to live music played by local artist Willy Hawkins throughout the evening “and if you get hungry or cold, grab a hot dog and cookie, and a cup of hot chocolate to warm you up,” officials note.

Whispering Christmas at Fort St. Clair in Eaton, one of several featured on this year’s Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, opened on Friday, Nov. 24, for a preview of its drive-through of displays made up of over two million lights. It will remain open the entire month of December, 6-9:30 p.m. The fort was also the site of the largest ever Jingle Jog 5K Family Fun Run/Walk on Wednesday, Nov. 22 — over 850 people ran or walked the route to take in the Whispering Christmas lights on foot.

Dynamite Dreams Farm’s 4th annual Toy Drive for Preble County and Christmas Light Display will be held from Dec. 1-17, at the farm located at 7495 Ohio 122 West in Eaton. Bring a new toy and enjoy the lights. Toys will be donated to Home is the Foundation to provide to families needing a extra help this coming holiday season. Toys can be left at the farm anytime, Dec. 1-17, or dropped off at the HIT Foundation office, 111 W. Somers St., Eaton. The light display will run through Christmas, from 6-9 p.m. weather permitting. Park and walk along the lighted pathway. There are over 120,000 lights and 600-plus decorations to enjoy.

The holiday fun continues next weekend as well.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee’s Christmas in the Village is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon-5 p.m. Visit local businesses and enjoy the community, and win door prizes. Santa will be at Santa Villa from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10. There will be gifts for all children who visit Santa.

Preble Players will present its 4th Annual Holiday Happening: A Truly Special Birthday show on Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Joy and Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton St., in Lewisburg. A Truly Special Birthday is a look at the birth of Jesus through the modern eyes of the healthcare and social systems. “Funny, warm, and insightful, this one-act play will be part of a larger birthday party for a truly special birth,” according to Preble Players. Tickets are available at Eaton Floral in Eaton, from Mark Madigan at The Bistro in Lewisburg, and online at Ticket Source at www.prebleplayers.org. For more information, email Lisa Marling at [email protected].

Lewisburg Historical Society will host its Christmas at the Caboose on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4-6 p.m. The Candy Cane hunt in the park is at 6:15 p.m. Receive a free golden ticket from Santa’s elf and have it punched by the train conductor. Visit with Santa and his elves in the caboose and get a gold chocolate coin and a Polaroid photo with Santa (while supplies last.) Inside the train depot, warm up with free hot cocoa and cookies. Enjoy cookie decorating and kids crafts. Raffle tickets for a basket raffle benefitting the Lewisburg Historical Society Scholarship will also be sold, as will freshly popped kettle corn. At 6:15 p.m. head over to the covered bridge at the park for the reading of the Candy Cane Story and a flashlight candy cane hunt.

