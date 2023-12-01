House competes in State FFA Job Interview Contest

Morgan House, a sophomore from the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter, represented Ohio FFA District 5 in the Division Two of the State FFA Job Interview Contest. She placed fifth.

NEW PARIS — Morgan House, a sophomore from the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter, represented Ohio FFA District 5 in Division Two of the State FFA Job Interview Contest.

House received 5th place. She completed an interview on Zoom, submitted a cover letter, resume, and job application. At the conclusion of her interview, House also wrote a follow-up letter to the interviewers.

House is the daughter of Clinton and Lyndsay House.

On Oct. 26, the National Trail MVCTC FFA held its annual chapter job interview contest, This is a contest where each FFA member participates in a mock interview as well as creating a resume, cover letter, follow up letter, and filling out an application to be judged.

This contest helps the FFA members learn valuable life lessons for their future. At the end of the contest the winners from each division are able to move on to the district contest.

This year’s winners were Division One — Claire Osswald, Division Two — Morgan House, Division Three — Miranda Ott, Division Four — Thelma Weldy, and Division Five — Abby Heuer.

Each of the division winners competed at the district contest on Nov. 1, in Botkins and represented the National Trail MVCTC FFA.

House placed First in Division One and competed at the state competition on Nov. 18.

Congratulations to all of these girls.