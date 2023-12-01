Patrol releases Thanksgiving holiday report

COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, eight people were killed in seven crashes on Ohio’s roadways this past Thanksgiving holiday, resulting in the fewest deaths since 2018.

The five-day Thanksgiving reporting period began on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26,

Of the eight people killed, one was not wearing a safety belt and one crash involved impaired driving.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 319 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 111 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 526 safety belt and 181 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,567 motorists.