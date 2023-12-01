This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Dec. 4

Mindful Eating Workshop, 2-3 p.m.

A Premier Health lifestyle coach will provide education and tips on mindful eating. Registration is not required.

Christmas Crafting, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 years old will want to visit the library to make a delightful ornament or two to hang on the family tree.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: DIY Phone Stands, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 years old will have fun crafting their own phone stand using a toilet paper roll. Registration is not required.

All Ages Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you enjoy chess or want to learn the game, come spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your own board or play on the sets provided.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Coding Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can join a free coding club at the library to learn computer science concepts in a safe and supportive environment. Through lessons in programming language, and utilization of art, game design, and storytelling, learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Teen Gaming, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 to 12 are welcome to participate in a variety of games and have LOTS of fun! Registration not required.

Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Saturday, Dec. 9

All Ages Crochet Club, 10-11 a.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.