National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Twin Valley South’s Career Based Intervention class completed a major yard cleanup for a local senior. National Honor Society students donated more than 75 blankets they made for the homeless. The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints D.O.S. Council completed a large yard cleanup at the homeless shelter. Eaton Community Schools’ East Elementary students colored hopeful pictures for shelter clients after learning how they can help those in need, youth from Eaton Community Church assisted with Mission Moments, and many others brought in food, coats, hats, and hygiene items. Twin Valley South’s Career Based Intervention class completed a major yard cleanup for a local senior. National Honor Society students donated more than 75 blankets they made for the homeless. The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints D.O.S. Council completed a large yard cleanup at the homeless shelter. Eaton Community Schools’ East Elementary students colored hopeful pictures for shelter clients after learning how they can help those in need, youth from Eaton Community Church assisted with Mission Moments, and many others brought in food, coats, hats, and hygiene items. Twin Valley South’s Career Based Intervention class completed a major yard cleanup for a local senior. National Honor Society students donated more than 75 blankets they made for the homeless. The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints D.O.S. Council completed a large yard cleanup at the homeless shelter. Eaton Community Schools’ East Elementary students colored hopeful pictures for shelter clients after learning how they can help those in need, youth from Eaton Community Church assisted with Mission Moments, and many others brought in food, coats, hats, and hygiene items.

EATON — Nov. 13-21 was National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and even in rural areas like Preble County, homelessness is present.

“Unfortunately, hunger and homelessness are a reality for far too many people,” Home Is The Foundation officials said in a press release last week. “The U.S. is the richest nation in the world, though 37 million Americans suffer from hunger and more than 500,000 Americans are homeless on a typical night. You may be surprised to learn that since 2020, Preble County sheltered homelessness among older individuals has more than doubled.”

“Fortunately, there were several groups of volunteers within our community that stepped up to help their neighbors in need during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week,” HIT added.

Twin Valley South’s Career Based Intervention class completed a major yard cleanup for a local senior. National Honor Society students donated more than 75 blankets they made for the homeless. The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints D.O.S. Council completed a large yard cleanup at the homeless shelter. Eaton Community Schools’ East Elementary students colored hopeful pictures for shelter clients after learning how they can help those in need, youth from Eaton Community Church assisted with Mission Moments, and many others brought in food, coats, hats, and hygiene items.

“We want to thank everyone for volunteering their time and efforts to make a difference in our community! The need is always present, especially this time of year,” the release noted.

H.I.T. Foundation’s vision is to ensure “Everyone in Preble County has a safe and affordable place to call home.”

To learn more and support the HIT Foundation’s vision, or if you or someone you know is in need of housing assistance, call the H.I.T. Foundation at 937- 472-0500, email [email protected], or go to www.hitfoundation.org.