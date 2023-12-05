Lady Devils defeat Eaton for 1st win

Senior Ashlee Haupt scored 10 points of her game high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Devils to victory over Eaton. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Freshman Alyssa Lackey scored a career high seven points against Eaton. Olivia Orr led Eaton with 15 points.

BROOKVILLE — After suffering a 43-26 season opening loss to Carlisle on Nov. 27, the Brookville girls basketball team scored a 47-44 home victory over Eaton last Thursday.

Brookville took a 14-13 lead by the end of the first quarter but Eaton returned the favor by taking a one point lead at the half, 25-24.

Neither team could establish control in the third stanza with a game a 33-33 deadlock entering the fourth quarter.

Brookville senior Ashlee Haupt lifted the Lady Devils to victory by scoring 10 of her game-high 17 points in the four quarter, including sinking six of seven shots from the foul line.

Saturday the Lady Devils ran into a buzzsaw against a Waynesville team with a loaded lineup from last year’s 20-5 team including all league players Katie Berrey and Maggie Stephenson at guard, and post players Emme Greely and Tori See.

The Spartans, who posted a runaway 62-13 victory over the Lady Devils, are listed as the team to beat in the Buckeye Division. Waynesville held Brookville scoreless in the third quarter and limited the Lady Devils to only two points the entire second half.

ETN 13 12 8 11 – 44

BKV 14 10 9 14 – 47

Eaton: Olivia Orr 15, Gracie Cooper 12, Charlee Ruebush 6, Atum Gillenwater 6, Sydnie Stewert 3, Emily Haynes 2. Totals: 17-2-44.

Brookville: Ashlee Haupt 17; Jordyn Oliver 9; Alyssa Lackey 7; Megan Luebke 6; Hunter Gardner 4; Ellie Dafler 2; Sara Carr 2. Totals 17-9-47.

Three-point field goals: Eaton 8 (Ruebush 2, Cooper 3, Gillenwater 2); Brookville 4 (Oliver 2, Haupt 2).

Records: Eaton 0-3 (0-2), Brookville 1-1 (1-1).

