West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA —Birthdays this week: Heidi Sollenberger, Ralph Lunsford, Alexis Spencer, Mindy Daniel, Bob Fischer, Peggy Burke, Jean Beneke, Jacob DeVilbiss, Jayden Bassler, Brandon Henemyre, Tracy Johnson, Madison Rivers, Pat Masters, Jim Robbins, Jeff Weaver, Wayne Powell, Raymond Ross, Pauline Baker, Diane Bisson, Dan Ehler, Dana Hora, Tami Good, Curtis Early, Claire Napier, Rex Wysong,

Anniversaries this week: Jim and Shirley Jellison,

AKS Fresh Nuts Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is selling fresh nuts, candied and non-candied, in varieties of almonds, cashews, English walnuts, and pecan pieces or halves. To order, contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166 or Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

American Legion Post 322

Games and cards take place every Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for members and invited guests. Includes Happy Hour. Bring your cards or favorite board games.

Rock out with The Growlers on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 7:30-11:30 p.m. for $5 cover charge. Includes a cash bar.

New Year’s Eve Bash, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight, features Flat Out Band, a cash bar, champagne toast, pork, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes for a $15 cover charge.

The Legion will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226 for more information.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO season will be through March 28. Doors open at 5 p.m, early bird bingo starts at 6 p.m. at 25 E Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen associations.

Library News

Every Wednesday is storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

On Wednesdays, the reference librarian is happy to help between 1-4 p.m. for assistance with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email [email protected], or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment. If Wednesday afternoon does not work, the reference librarian is can set up other appointment dates.

Magnet of the Month is a Christmas Tree.

Stop in for December Grab and Go Kits for everyone.

Gingerbread House Decorating Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dec. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. is National Cookie Day Swap. Register by Nov. 27. Each participant will make 6 dozen cookies.

Dec. 5 Adult Craft Holiday Tree, reservations recommended by calling 937-533-4095.

Dec. 9, Christmas in the Village: don’t forget to stop by the library.

Dec. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Christmas Around the World Family Night.

Dec. 13, National Hot Cocoa Day includes a hot Cocoa Bar to make your own drink.

Dec. 19, is National Hard Candy Day. Visit and get a piece of hard candy.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Food and Clothing Pantry

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located on the ground level of St. John Church located at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible and is at the north west corner of the church facing the alley. Handicap parking is available.

The pantry serves residents living within the Twin Valley South School district. Assistance is also given for emergency situations. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry is open the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.

Current needs are pork and beans, cooking oil, egg noodles, cereal, spaghetti and ramen noodles.

The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve the people and greatly appreciate the continuous support of many individuals, service organizations and businesses in the community. Call 937-839-1615 for assistance or more information.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m., Preble County’s own “Something Good” will perform a service of sermon and song.

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m.

The women of the ELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Please join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., and morning worship at 10 a.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Rd. Men’s Bible Study is held on Mondays at 5 p.m., and prayer time at 6 p.m. Contact the church office at 937-839-4988 or at [email protected]

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meets Wednesdays with dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Salem Kids will not meet Dec. 20 or 27.

The Childrens’ Christmas Program, Prayer at the Manger, will be Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Submit a family prayer request to be read by a child and receive a candle with your family name. There will be cookies and cocoa in the Fellowship Hall afterwards.

Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols Service will be Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., concluding with a candle-light hymn of Silent Night.

Christmas Day Service will be Dec. 25, at 10:30 a.m.

A New Year’s to Remember includes Escape Experiences for all ages, Praise and worship and family games, Dec. 31, from 7-8:45 p.m. In order to set up accordingly, please inform Pastor Dan how many are coming.

Men’s Bible Study Breakfast is Dec. 16, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Sock and Mitten Tree will be set up in the church library for donations to our area school children and those in need.

The women of the church are sponsoring the Adopt-A-Family project for local families in need, with Christmas gifts and ingredients for a meal. The Angel Tree will be on display at the back of the church with gift ideas. Gifts must be wrapped, tagged and under the tree no later than Dec. 17. Monetary donations are welcome, and checks can be made out to SWNALC. For more information, contact Debbie Meyers at 937-336-2833.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria. There will be no Sunday school classes on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Classes will resume on Jan. 7.

Middle school class will meet in the Youth Room on Dec. 24 and 31.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.