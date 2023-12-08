Nominations open for Preble Chamber Awards

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced last week it is seeking nominations for the 2023 Annual Awards Gala to be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center.

“This year’s gala theme is ‘Night of Luminaries: A Star-Studded Affair,’ to recognize and celebrate several remarkable individuals, businesses and organizations whose brilliance and achievements truly light up our community,” Chamber Executive Director Karen Moss said in a press release. The gala will begin at 6 p.m.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Kettering Health, Reid Health and Indiana East University. According to Moss, a few sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“We want to thank and recognize our important sponsors who support community businesses and non-profit organizations throughout the year and who make the Awards Gala possible. Our event sponsorships are a great way to promote your own business, organization, products or services,” she added.

Anyone interested in a sponsorship should contact Moss at the Chamber at 937-456-4949 or via email to [email protected].

Award categories for this year’s “Night of Luminaries” Gala include:

• Outstanding Small Business

• Outstanding Mid-Sized Business

• Outstanding Large Business

• Outstanding Agri-Enterprise

• Luminary Award

• Excellence in Leadership Award

• Young Professional Award

• Educator of the Year Award

• Outstanding Non-Profit Award

• Community Improvement Award

Nomination forms and the criteria for each award category can be found at the Chamber’s website (https://www.preblecountyohio.com/) or by requesting the forms via email to [email protected].

Deadline for award nominations is Dec. 15.

“Let’s celebrate the luminaries among us who contribute to the vibrancy and success of our Preble County community,” Moss said. “Nominate your favorite(s) and save the date for an star-studded evening at this year’s Annual Awards Gala on Jan. 18, 2024.”

Moss said tickets for the event will be available on the PC Chamber’s website soon.