Celebrate the season with EACB

EATON — The Eaton Area Community Band will present its annual Holiday Concert this Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., in the Eaton Community Schools Performing Arts Center, 600 Hillcrest Drive.

The 42-member group is under the direction Tad Stewart, former Eaton director of bands. Its roster includes musicians from Preble County, Montgomery County, and the Richmond area, including 14 students from Eaton, Richmond, and National Trail High Schools. The band will perform a variety of traditional and contemporary Christmas favorites, from “Angels We Have Heard on High” to “Secret Agent Santa.”

The concert is about one hour long and admission is free. Bring family and friends and join in to ring in the holiday spirit.

The concert will be repeated on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Friends Fellowship in Richmond (2030 Chester Blvd.) The event starts at 7 p.m. and is also free and open to the public.