Student note

JESSICA BROWN

MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Jessica Brown of Brookville, is one of six students who will be volunteering at the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Brown, who is majoring in Marketing, is assisting with a variety of responsibilities during the days leading up to the game and will be part of the game-day experience at Brooks Stadium. Brown is a graduate of Brookville High School.

Brown will be volunteering through Dec.17. The game, which features Georgia Southern (6-6) and Ohio University (9-3), is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, on ESPN.