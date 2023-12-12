Senior edition

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Well for some of us and some of not so much and others it’s the same. We understand that holidays are different for everyone, and we want you to know that we are here for you if you need us. What your need is or could be – is different for everyone, but please know you aren’t alone. We’ve said this before and we will say it again – when you don’t know what you don’t know and you’re not sure where to look, just give us a call or stop in and we will help you figure it out. The Preble County Council on Aging is your one stop shop for all questions with seniors.

We want to say a big thank you to everyone that has donated to any of our programs here or attended events that raise funds to go back to our seniors. Our Giving Tuesday campaign was successful and still going and has helped our Sponsor-a-Senior program. If you haven’t donated and you wanted to, you still can.

We held our annual fall Don Vaughn Dessert Auction on Nov. 21, and it went great. Don would be proud of it. We had a lot of attendees, a lot of delicious desserts to bid on, and of course a lot of fun! We appreciate Danny Boggs and his team for being our auctioneers. We appreciate everyone that came out and donated desserts and/or money if you couldn’t attend. We raised just over $4,500 to go back to our activities, so our seniors can stay busy and active. Thank you to all again for your support!

We have registered with “Share the Love” event with Subaru of America. As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc., and its retailers will donate a minimum of $300 to charity, like Meals on Wheels, for every new vehicle leased or sold from Nov. 16, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024. Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than 4.3 million meals and helped provide friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country. For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove. So, if you are looking for a new vehicle, check out Subaru of America.

Our Senior Center expansion is going well, and we can see the doors and windows are in and drywall is going up! When we are allowed to look and see a little bit of the inside of the expansion for ourselves (because safety first,) we can finally tell where the rooms start and end and their size. It’s exciting and we still can’t wait for it to be completed. We know we are excited, and we hope you are excited as well. We will be posting more pictures soon on our Facebook page. Our Facebook page gives the most up to date information so make sure you are following us on there.

Just a friendly reminder that the center will be closed on Dec. 21, for our Annual Christmas Basket delivery; Dec. 22 and 25, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and lastly on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. 2024 is going to be here before we know it!

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all our events and happenings. If you are already a member, remember that memberships are valid January 1st through December 31st, and you will need to renew now for 2024. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected].