Church briefs

Christmas Eve service at CUMC

Community United Methodist Church located at 114 Hay Ave., Brookville, invites the community to join them for a family-oriented service of lessons in carols, ending with a candle lighting beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24. Preservice music begins at 3:45 p.m. Call the church office at 937-833-3262 with questions. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Christmas Eve service in Camden

Pastor Greg Jackson and the FSB Camden congregation invite everyone to their 5 p.m. annual Christmas Eve Service. “This is a great way to kick off your Christmas Celebration as we are reminded of the true meaning of it all — the birth of Christ!” Jackson notes. The congregation invites everyon to join them for the service filled with scripture and traditional carols. For more information, visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.