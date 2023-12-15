Local students pass FAA test

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Aviation Maintenance Technician program proudly announces that nine outstanding seniors have successfully passed their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe License test, marking a significant achievement in their academic and professional journey.

The following seniors have demonstrated exceptional dedication, knowledge, and skill in earning their FAA Airframe License: Nick Berry (National Trail,) Paul Day (Twin Valley South,) Landon Endsley (Bethel,)Holden Eshelman (Vandalia-Butler,) Nathan Forrest (Northmont,) Ronnie Fox (Eaton,) Matt Godsey (Bethel,) Cole Johnson (New Lebanon,) and Austin Lackey (Brookville.)

Passing the FAA Airframe License test demonstrates the students’ comprehensive understanding of aircraft structures, systems, and maintenance procedures.