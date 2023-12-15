OFCC announces 2023 Legacy of Excellence Award

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) annually recognizes a team member, nominated by their colleagues who has demonstrated excellence, professionalism, and dedication.

The 2023 recipient of the OFCC Legacy of Excellence award is Ryan Meeds. Meeds, a project manager with OFCC’s K-12 South Team, was nominated by his peers in recognition of his work navigating a complicated and challenging K-12 school project that had significant budget, schedule, and contractor issues while also managing several other large projects.

Meeds maintains a positive approach to problem-solving and has been the model of professionalism in his communications with his project team and stakeholders in his tenure with OFCC.

“Ryan embodies OFCC’s mission of leading collaboration with our partners through quality service, expertise, and knowledge sharing. It’s wonderful that his peers recognize Ryan’s outstanding service to the State of Ohio,” said OFCC Executive Director Cheryl J. Lyman.

He joined OFCC in August 2016 and lives in Englewood.