South tops Newton, 60-33, for 1st win

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South dominated the second and third quarter to pull away from visiting Newton for an easy 60-33 win on Friday, Dec. 15.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and was the first of the season for the Panthers, who are now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

Jace Thuma led the Panthers with 15 points, nine in the first half, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Trent Ray went 6-for-7 from the field and scored 14 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Jandon Ankrom contributed 10 points, including eight in the first half.

Conner Mowell and and Chandler Ulrich came off the bench to score eight and seven points respectively.

South led 16-11 after one, then held the Indians to just two points in the second quarter to extend its lead to 27-13 at the break.

In the third, South had three players score five or more points to push its lead to 50-22. Ray scored eight, including making a pair of 3-pointers, while Ulrich added five and Thuma tossed in six.

South was scheduled to play at Tri-County North on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and will host Ansonia on Friday, Dec. 22.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.