Eaton grapplers off to a good start

EATON — Eaton’s men’s and women’s wrestling teams are off to a good start to the 2023-24 season.

Last weekend, the girls finished second in the Ross Duals, while the boys team took fourth at the Blanchester Duals.

The women’s wrestling team started its season with two tournaments. The Eagles opened the season at the Western Brown Invitational Saturday, Dec. 9 where they placed 4th out of 32 teams.

Place winners were Maycee Adams, who finshed finished 5th, Josie Eilerman finished 2nd, Cami McCloud was 5th, Sarah Abner was 5th, Kyeleigh Gifford was 6th, Abbie Schmidt was 5th, Caroline Klawon was 3rd.

Then they traveled to the Ross Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 17 where they finished second of 22 teams. Evelyn Cole was 6th, Marlee Trantanella was 5th, Payton Bradham and Emma Gebhart were 3rd, and we had four champions.

Maycee Adams improved her record to 10-1, Sarah Abner improved her record to 10-1, Abbie Schmidt improved to 8-1, Caroline Klawon improved to 9-1.

The team will host the 2nd Annual Eaton Women’s Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 23. Wrestling is scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m.

The men’s team opened the season at the Fairmont Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Eagles competed at the Fairmont Firebird Invitational with twelve other teams. The Eagles filled 12 of the 14 weight classes and were able to get five junior varsity wrestlers some action as well.

Eaton was led by senior Brayden Deem who was the 144-pound weight class champion. The Eagles placed five other individuals in the top six, Presley Stewart was 2nd, Elijah Thacker was 4th, Braydon Comer and Ben Charles were 5th, and Braylen Witt was 6th.

Other wrestlers who picked up wins on the day were Robert Taylor, Vincent Trantanella, and Dylan Jerdon. Gabe Sawesky, Caleb Risner, Cade Douthit, Johnny Schmidt, Ian Ruebush, Tyler Culpepper, and Chase Hoefler also competed.

At Blanchester, Eaton finished the tournament 6-3 and placed fourth as a team. Picking up wins against Covington Catholic 36-33, New Richmond 48-22 Campbell County, West Union54-18, Batavia 54-21, Blanchester 60-6. Loses were to Hamilton 30-51, Clinton Massie 21-54 and Madeira 33-48.

Brayden Deem was voted Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. After finishing the weekend a perfect 9-0 with seven first period pins. Other outstanding individuals were Presley Stewart who was also undefeated at 9-0, and Elijah Thacker at 8-1 on the weekend.

The Eagles will be back in action Wednesday Dec. 20 at Wilmington.