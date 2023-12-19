Veterans news

Editors note: Organizations wanting meeting notices included in the Veterans News are encouraged to send scheduling updates to Editor Eddie Mowen Jr. at [email protected]. Schedules, changes and/or updates for 2024 should be submitted as soon as available.

West Manchester American Legion Post 655

Post 655 is dark during the winter. The first pork chop dinner and cruise-in next year will be March 21, 2024.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Games and cards take place every Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for members and invited guests. Includes Happy Hour. Bring your cards or favorite board games.

New Year’s Eve Bash, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight, features Flat Out Band, a cash bar, champagne toast, pork, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes for a $15 cover charge.

The Legion will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Monthly meetings are held as follows: Legion members — second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Sons members — second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; Auxiliary members — first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Euchre is played every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. For hall rentals call 937-839-4015. With any other Legion questions, contact Steve Ward, Commander, at [email protected].

Brookville VFW Post 3288

The Post 3288 canteen is open at 11 a.m. every day. Post events include the steak dinner from 5-8 p.m. Post 3288 is located at 210 Carr Avenue in Brookville.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

VFW Post 8066 in Eaton holds Taco Tuesday and plays euchre on Tuesdays. Doors open at 4 p.m. Kitchen open Fridays beginning at 4 p.m. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. on Friday. Open to public on Tuesday and Friday.

New Paris American Legion Post 360

Post 360 is open Sundays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight. Looking for a home Post? There is always something going on at Post 360 and new members are welcome. Monthly events open to the public include: the second Saturday of every month, DJ Duo spinning favorite tunes; the third Saturday of every month, a euchre tournament, and the fourth Saturday of each month, karaoke.

Camden VFW Post 1577

The Auxiliary’s monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Camden VFW Post 1577 is located at 291 S. Main St., Camden.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

Post 762 is open Monday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 6-8 p.m. There is breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

Preventive Dental Program

Preble County Veterans Service Commission has a preventative dental program to promote good oral hygiene and overall health through connecting veterans with local dentists in Preble County. Services offered include: basic annual examination; basic dental cleaning; panoramic x-ray (if recommended; wing bite x-ray (if recommended; fluoride treatment (if recommended.) Should, after exam, the dentist discover other dental issues (other than root canal, braces, or crowns) PC VSC may assist with additional items on a case-by-case basis based upon treatment plan of treating dentist. If interested in utilizing this program, contact the Preble County Veterans Service Commission, 1322 North Barron St., Eaton, at 937-456-6111.

