Blood drives scheduled

LEWISBURG & CAMDEN — The critical need for lifesaving blood donation continues Christmas Day and all through the holiday week.

Make time to donate at the Lewisburg Baptist Church community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 3-6 p.m. at 608 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, or at the Camden community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 28, from 3-6 p.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St. in Camden.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through the end of December will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.