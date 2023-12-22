Santa Run: bringing Christmas magic to Gratis Township

The eagerly-awaited annual Santa Run, organized by the Gratis Fire Department and West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District, is preparing to spread joy and holiday cheer throughout the community on Christmas Eve. This event promises to create lasting memories for all involved, according to Chief Jeffrey King, who serves as chief of both the Gratis Fire Department and West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District. Submitted | Gratis Fire Department & West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire District

GRATIS TOWNSHIP —The eagerly-awaited annual Santa Run, organized by the Gratis Fire Department and West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District, is preparing to spread joy and holiday cheer throughout the community on Christmas Eve.

This event promises to create lasting memories for all involved, according to Chief Jeffrey King, who serves as chief of both the Gratis Fire Department and West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District.

“Originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23, an adjustment has been made to the Santa Run due to the funeral service of Deputy Josh Hamilton, which will coincide with the original date in Gratis Township. In order to pay the utmost respect to Deputy Hamilton during his services while still bringing the cherished Christmas Magic our community loves, the Santa Run has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 24,” King said in a press release regarding the event.

Santa will begin his journey promptly at 8 a.m., according to King.

The Santa Run is a highly anticipated event each year, which spreads holiday joy throughout Gratis Township, the Village of West Elkton, and the Village of Gratis.

Chief King is dedicated to ensuring every child receives a visit from Santa this year.

“We are thrilled to continue the heartwarming tradition of the Santa Run within our community. Our goal is to bring smiles to the faces of children and families during this special time of year. We are grateful for the support of our community and the generosity of our volunteers,” he said in the release.

While specific schedules cannot be provided due to the unpredictable nature of the visits, a route list will be available, and live updates can be found on the Gratis Fire and West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District Facebook pages, according to the release.

Chief King encourages participants to stay updated through the departments’ social media channels.

“The Gratis Fire Department is devoted to protecting the lives and property of the community by providing fire suppression, rescue, and public education. As a pillar of the community, they are committed to serving Gratis Township and its surrounding areas,” the release noted. “The West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District serves the residents of West Elkton and Gratis Township, ensuring their safety through exceptional fire and rescue service. Their dedicated team works diligently to protect and serve the community,” it concludes.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.