DMAX expansion a highlight of 2023

PART 1

JANUARY

Jan. 4

• Mayor Chuck Letner named Alex Stierwalt as the December “Citizen of the Month.’

Letner selected Stierwalt because of Stierwalt’s decision to be a first-time blood donor.

• A resident asked the Brookville Local Schools board of education the status of a book in the district’s intermediate/high school library that another resident at a previous board meeting stated was inappropriate for students.

Brookville Schools Superintendent Jason Wood said the intermediate/high school librarian was promptly contacted after Miller informed the board the book was in the library. The book was removed from the library.

Jan. 11

• Brookville council approved an ordinance that will allow voters to decide on May 2 if they want to establish government electricity and natural gas aggregation programs with opt-out provisions.

•Brookville council approved an ordinance amending the general business zoning district in order to allow for new special use development. “The new amendment will establish a new special mixed use development that will include residential and business uses within the same structure or in close proximity within the same general business district,” city law director Ron Stephan advised.

Jan. 25

• Brookville council approved a three-year agreement with Perry Township for fire and EMS services in the township. The approval falls on the heels of council’s Jan. 3 approval of a two-year contract with Clay Township for fire and EMS services in the township.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 8

• Brookville park board member Bonnie Cordes suggested a plan be devised to organize and protect the various items stored inside the former BMX building in Golden Gate Park. Items stored inside the building include Christmas decorations used during the annual Christmas in the Park drive-thru event and items belonging to the Brookville Optimist Club that are used for various events the organization sponsors.

Feb. 15

• Brookville council heard the first reading of an ordinance that will establish the zoning classifications for 59 acres of recently annexed land located at the corner of Upper Lewisburg-Salem and Brookville-Phillipsburg roads.

• Brookville council approved the final reading of an ordinance that establishes new fees for customers using trash and garbage collection services in the city. Council also approved the final reading of an ordinance that establishes new quarterly rates for sanitary sewage services in the city.

• The Clay Township trustees appointed Kevin Stanley and Damon Wharton to the zoning board. The trustees appointed Angela Howell to the board of zoning appeals.

Feb. 22

• Brookville Local Schools Treasurer Sam Braun informed the board of education the district received state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades from the state of Ohio’s K-15 School Safety Grant Program.

• Brookville council recently approved an ordinance that establishes the Harper Creek District Tax Incentive Financing (TIF) site. The ordinance also grants a 30-year tax increment financing exemption to finance public infrastructure within the district.

MARCH

March 1

• The Brookville Star ceased publication. Local news that appeared in the newspaper began being published in The Register-Herald.

• Brookville Fire Department Lieutenant Matt Rhoades was named the Fire Chief’s 2022 “Officer of the Year.”

• The Brookville Local Schools board of education accepted the resignation of Brian Sprada as the district’s student activities director effective June 28. The board subsequently granted Sprada a one-year limited contract as an intermediate school teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

March 8

• Brookville Planning Commission Chairperson Ryan Henderson asked planning commission for a moment of silence in memory of planning commission member and Brookville community leader Don Cordes, who passed away. “Don was such a valuable contributor to our community. He’ll be a definite loss,” Henderson said. Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner also requested a moment of silence in memory of Cordes at the Feb.21 council meeting.

March 11

• There will not be a block party in addition to the 14th annual 5K walk to benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls organization scheduled for Aug. 26 in Brookville.

• The Clay Township trustees approved an agricultural permit application form for the township.

• Clay Township residents and small businesses, who are members of the township’s electric governmental aggregation program, have the opportunity to lower their electric bill. “All the residents who are eligible in the township have received a letter from our aggregation company about our new electric carrier called Dynergy,” trustee Steve Woolf said.

March 18

• Banners honoring local past and present members of the armed forces will soon be displayed in Brookville and Clay Township. The banners will be displayed on AES utility poles as part of the nationwide Hometown Heroes Banner program.

March 22

• Brookville planning commission sent to council its final approval of an ordinance that will establish the zoning classifications for 59 acres of recently annexed Clay Township land located at the corner of Upper Lewisburg-Salem and Brookville-Phillipsburg roads.

March 29

• The Brookville Local Schools board issued a three-year contract (235 days) to Jason Stephan as the new high school principal. Stephan, a 1999 Brookville High School graduate, is currently the principal of Arcanum High School.

• The Brookville Local Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of high school principal Christopher Bonner, effective July 31, 2023. The board subsequently issued a three-year contract (235 days) to Bonner as the district’s student activities director.

APRIL

April 1

• Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton Keaton reported all but one lot in the Meadows of Brookville subdivision are sold. “I believe they’re in the process of selling that last lot,” Keaton said.

April 8

• Brookville city officials are asking residents to complete a survey that will help shape the future of the city.

April 12

• Brookville council passed the third reading of an ordinance that will establish the zoning classifications for 59 acres of recently annexed Clay Township land located at the corner of Upper Lewisburg-Salem and Brookville-Phillipsburg roads.

April 22

• Police chief Doug Jerome presented two police officers, Meryl Westerheide and Zach Snell, with “Officer of the Year” awards for 2022. The officers received the award for saving the life of a Brookhaven Retirement Community employee who suffered a cardiac arrest while working in the cafeteria.

April 26

• Clay Township trustees voted to hire Jason Beasley as the township police department’s chaplain. Beasley is pastor at Brookville Grace Brethren Church, located at 665 W. West brook Road.

MAY

May 6

• In a light turnout, voters May 2, approved the city’s proposal to establish a government electricity and natural gas aggregation programs with opt-out provisions.

• Clay Township trustee Mark Brownfield told the trustees if a replacement isn’t found for Holly Buchanan, he is willing to resign as trustee and assume Buchanan’s position as fiscal officer.

May 17

• The Brookville Local Schools board of education granted the extracurricular contract for Josh Summer to serve as the high school varsity girls basketball coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Summer replaces Stephanie Hawkins, who resigned from the position March 7.

May 24

• Brookville High School seniors were busy Friday, May 19, performing numerous tasks throughout the community as part of the annual “Serve Brookville” program. Many of the seniors spent their Friday morning staining the interior of the Castle Playground at Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

• Brookville High School was recognized for its outstanding commitment to military-connected students and families. The award is to honor districts who support military-connected students and families. BHS first received the designation in 2020. Brookville Elementary was also awarded this designation in 2022.

May 27

• Brookville planning commission gave its approval to a site development plan that will allow General Motors to construct a building next to the current DMAX facility at 101 Campus Boulevard.

May 31

• A total of 98 Brookville High School seniors received diplomas in commencement exercises held Saturday, May 27, at the Salem Church of God. A total of 18 students earned valedictorian honors. Two students earned salutatorian honors.

JUNE

June 3

• Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton informed council The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission recently selected Michael Baker International, of Columbus, Ohio, to administer the electric vehicle charging station projects that were approved last December. The city of Brookville plans to have a two-vehicle charging station installed in the parking lot in front of the city’s service garage located off Arlington Road.

June 7

• Trustee president Dale Winner and trustee Steve Woolf voted to appoint fellow trustee Mark Brownfield as the township’s fiscal officer, effective June 1. Brownfield abstained from the vote. Brownfield replaces Holly Buchanan, whose last day as the township’s fiscal officer was May 31.

June 17

• Brookville council approved an incentive agreement and a development agreement with General Motors for the construction of a building next to the current DMAX facility at 101 Campus Boulevard. Council also approved an ordinance to vacate a section of West Campus Boulevard and the Brookville Retail Industrial Section Four Subdivision record plan so that a new road from West Campus Boulevard to the south boundary of the property owned by General Motors can be constructed.

June 21

• DMAX and General Motors announced plans for a $920 million expansion at the site of the Brookville plant, located at 101 W. Campus Blvd.

June 28

• City manager Sonja Keaton informed council Brookville residents and small business owners currently receiving electricity from AES can receive cheaper electrical rates from Energy Harbor, of Akron, Ohio, if they join the city’s electric aggregate program.

